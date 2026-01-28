Updated 28 January 2026 at 17:13 IST
Amazon Trims Workforce By 16,000, Sharpens Focus On Efficiency, AI
Amazon has announced plans to cut around 16,000 jobs globally as it continues to scale back pandemic-era hiring and streamline operations. The move is part of a broader restructuring effort as the company prioritises cost discipline, efficiency and increased investment in artificial intelligence.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Amazon said on Wednesday it will cut approximately 16,000 jobs worldwide, marking another major round of layoffs as the company rolls back aggressive hiring during the Covid-19 pandemic. The job reductions are expected to affect multiple teams, including corporate and technology roles, as the company seeks to reduce layers of management and improve efficiency.
Between 2020 and 2022, Amazon significantly expanded its workforce to meet surging demand for e-commerce and cloud services. As growth moderated in the post pandemic period, the company began reassessing staffing levels across divisions.
Undoing Pandemic-Era Expansion
Between 2020 and 2022, Amazon significantly expanded its workforce to meet surging demand for e-commerce and cloud services. As growth moderated in the post-pandemic period, the company began reassessing staffing levels across divisions. The latest cuts follow several rounds of layoffs over the past two years as Amazon adjusts to slower growth and higher operating costs.
Advertisement
AI-led Restructuring
The workforce reduction comes alongside Amazon’s growing focus on artificial intelligence and automation, particularly across Amazon Web Services (AWS), logistics, and advertising businesses. The company has increased investments in generative AI and automation tools to boost productivity, reduce long-term costs and speed up innovation.
Amazon executives have previously said that AI-driven efficiencies are expected to reshape roles across teams, thus lowering the need for some functions while increasing demand for specialised technical talent.
Advertisement
Published By : Shourya Jha
Published On: 28 January 2026 at 17:10 IST