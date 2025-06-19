Ambuja Cements & ACC Get Global Net-Zero Nod—Join Elite Club of Climate Leaders

Ambuja Cements and ACC, both part of the Adani Group, have become the first Indian cement companies to have their net-zero and near-term emission targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)—placing them in the league of global sustainability frontrunners.

The SBTi approval, considered the gold standard for corporate climate commitments, confirms that the companies' emission goals align with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C pathway. While the near-term targets are to be achieved by 2030, the cement giants have committed to full net-zero emissions by 2050, well ahead of India’s national goal of 2070.

"This is not just a milestone—it’s a mandate," said Vinod Bahety, CEO of Adani Group’s cement business. “With this validation, we join the likes of Cemex, Heidelberg, and Holcim, becoming one of the largest cement players globally to have a validated net-zero roadmap.”

Global Recognition, National Impact

This validation positions Ambuja and ACC at the forefront of India’s decarbonization journey, enabling them to actively participate in the Carbon Credit and Trading Scheme under the Government of India and tap into global carbon markets.

The move also strengthens India’s green image on the world stage and is expected to inspire more Indian industrial giants to follow suit.

Green Power, Big Plans

Backed by the Adani Group’s $100 billion green energy vision, Ambuja and ACC are scaling up fast:

60% of their power needs will come from renewable and green energy by FY28



Plans include 1 GW of solar and wind, and 376 MW of waste heat recovery systems (WHRS)



Green hydrogen will also play a key role in their zero-emission strategy

So far, 299 MW of solar/wind and 186 MW of WHRS capacities have already been operationalized.

Global Collaboration & Innovation

Ambuja is already a global trailblazer—the first cement maker worldwide to join the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization (AFID), co-led by IRENA, and part of the World Economic Forum’s Industrial Clusters Transition initiative.

Cementing a Greener Future