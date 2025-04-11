AMFI: Mutual Fund Inflows Fall 14% In March; SIPs Dip For 4th Month In A Row

AMFI March Data: Equity mutual funds saw a 14% drop in net inflows in March, with investments falling to Rs 25,082.01 crore, as per data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) released on April 11.

This comes after a bigger 26% fall in February when net inflows were Rs 29,303.34 crore due to a major market correction.

SIP Investments See Small Drop in March

Investments through the popular SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) route also saw a small dip, falling to Rs 25,926 crore — the lowest in the past four months.

One big reason for the lower inflows in March was the sharp drop in investments into Sectoral/Thematic Funds. These funds saw a massive 97% fall in net inflows, from Rs 5,711.58 crore in February to just Rs 170.09 crore in March.

However, investor interest in riskier funds remained strong. Smallcap funds saw a 10% rise in net inflows to Rs 4,092.12 crore, while midcap funds also grew slightly by 0.9% to Rs 3,438.87 crore.

On the other hand, large-cap funds saw a decline, with inflows dropping 13.5% to Rs 2,479.31 crore.

Even though new investments were lower, the total value of equity mutual fund assets — known as Assets Under Management (AUM) — went up. In March, equity AUM rose to Rs 29.5 lakh crore, up from Rs 27.4 lakh crore in February.

Mutual Fund Industry AUM Rises