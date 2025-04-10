TCS Q4 Results: TCS Declares Final Dividend of Rs 30 Per Share for FY25- See Payout Date

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) has announced a dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for the March quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), the company said in a stock exchange filing.

For the quarter ended, March 31, 2025, the Board of the company decided to recommend a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of a face value of Rs 1 each, which is subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting.

TCS Payout Date

The largest IT exporter of India has also announced the payout date to be the fifth day from the conclusion of the 30th Annual General Meeting, the statement said.

"Further, we would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have recommended a Final Dividend of INR 30 per Equity Share of INR 1 each of the Company which shall be paid/dispatched on the fifth day from the conclusion of the 30th Annual General Meeting, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company," it said.

TCS Q4 Results

TCS on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 12,293 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25. There has been a decline of 1.67% as compared to Rs 12,502 crore in the same period last year.

TCS reported a revenue of Rs 64,479 crore, showing a 5.3% year-on-year growth, with constant currency (CC) growth at 2.5%.

The firm also maintained a strong operating margin of 24.2% and a net margin of 19%.

TCS Dividend History

The Tata Company had earlier declared a dividend of Rs 10 per share and a special dividend of Rs 66 in the December quarter. It had earlier declared Rs 10 each dividends in Q1 and Q2.