Amid Global Trade Pressures, Infosys Secures £1.2 Billion from UK's NHS Workforce Management Contract

Amid rising global trade tensions and tariff uncertainties, Infosys has secured a £1.2 billion, 15-year contract with the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) to deliver a new workforce management system for England and Wales. The Future NHS Workforce Solution will replace the current Electronic Staff Record (ESR) system and continue handling payroll for 1.9 million NHS employees, covering more than £55 billion annually.

Following a competitive procurement process, Infosys was chosen for its experience in delivering large-scale digital transformation projects and its user-focused system design. The contract comes at a time when many multinational IT service providers are navigating the challenges of fluctuating global trade policies, adding strategic significance to long-term domestic deals.

The new platform is designed to support the NHS 10-Year Health Plan by modernizing workforce management across the entire employee lifecycle, including recruitment, onboarding, payroll, career development, and retirement. It will integrate with existing NHS systems and provide tools for workforce planning, data-driven decision-making, and streamlined employee management.

Michael Brodie, Chief Executive of NHSBSA, said the project is “a critical step in creating a workforce fit for the future” and aims to improve operational efficiency and employee management across the NHS.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh noted that the company’s experience in digital transformation and AI-driven solutions will enable it to deliver a modern platform that supports NHS staff while navigating broader economic uncertainties.

The NHSBSA is an executive non-departmental public body under the Department of Health and Social Care, providing central services to NHS organisations, contractors, and patients in England and Wales.