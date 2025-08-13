Infosys Acquires Huge Stake In Australian Major Telstra's Subsidiary At Whopping Rs 1,300 Crore

Infosys has signed a strategic joint venture with Australian telecom major Telstra to expand AI-powered cloud and digital transformation services in Australia. As part of the deal, Infosys will purchase a 75% stake in Versent Group, a wholly owned Telstra subsidiary, for Rs 1,300 crore. Telstra will retain the remaining 25% stake.



Versent Group, known for its cloud engineering capabilities, employs around 650 professionals and serves clients across government, education, finance, energy, and utilities. The collaboration will bring together Versent’s local expertise, Telstra’s connectivity, and Infosys’ AI and cloud platforms — Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt. Cybersecurity services will be strengthened through The Missing Link, another Australian tech firm.



The venture follows earlier collaborations between Infosys and Telstra, including a 2024 multi-year program to enhance Telstra’s software engineering and IT infrastructure, and a 2025 tie-up between Infosys and Telstra International under Telstra’s Connected Future 30 strategy.



Telstra CEO Vicki Brady said the deal reflects “our confidence in the value we can unlock together. Their global scale, deep industry knowledge, and culture of innovation will be instrumental in accelerating Versent Group’s growth and impact across the region.”



Infosys CEO Salil Parekh emphasised the AI-first focus, stating, “We are excited to bring Infosys Topaz to complement Versent Group’s cloud foundation. Expanding our trusted collaboration with Telstra unveils a new opportunity to accelerate innovation for enterprises across the region.”