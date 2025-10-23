Amitabh Kant Switches to Mahindra XEV9, Calls It a Leap in ‘Born Electric’ Mobility

Former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has announced his switch to the Mahindra XEV9, describing the electric Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) as a symbol of India’s transition to clean, homegrown mobility.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kant said the vehicle’s innovative design, advanced technology, and strong driving performance made it an impressive example of ‘born electric’ engineering.



Kant, who played a key role in shaping India’s global economic diplomacy during its G20 presidency, said his decision reflects his commitment to supporting India’s electric mobility mission and the #MakeInIndia initiative.

“The shift to EVs is not just about vehicles — it’s about powering India’s progress with cleaner air, advanced technology, and a robust domestic industry,” he wrote.



The former NITI Aayog CEO also urged luxury car buyers to reconsider their choices, saying that those looking to buy foreign brands such as BMW should “switch over to the Make in India EV experience,” calling it an “elevating” alternative.

In an earlier tweet, Kant had highlighted the broader promise of India’s electric vehicle ecosystem, emphasizing that adopting EVs is a step toward strengthening domestic manufacturing and achieving sustainable growth. By sharing both perspectives, Kant underscored that EV adoption is not just a personal choice but a strategic move in line with India’s industrial and environmental priorities.



Kant’s endorsement comes at a time when India’s electric vehicle market is gaining significant traction, supported by government incentives and rising consumer awareness. According to industry estimates, EV sales have crossed 1.5 million units in FY25, with domestic manufacturers such as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra leading the charge.



Mahindra’s XEV9, part of its new “Born Electric” lineup, represents the automaker’s pivot towards a fully electric portfolio. The company aims to strengthen its global position through cutting-edge design and indigenous production, aligning with India’s broader goals of sustainability and industrial self-reliance.



