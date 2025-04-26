Anant Ambani: From Net Worth to His Role in Reliance Industries - All You Need To Know

Anant Ambani is the youngest of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), one of India's largest conglomerates. Born in 1995, Anant has assumed major roles in the company, especially concentrating on new energy and retail business. He became a non-executive director on RIL's board in October 2023, garnering 92.75% of shareholder votes in his favor.

Anant's role in Reliance goes beyond that of an owner; he is actively involved in the strategic efforts of the company. He has been at the forefront of guiding the company's business into green energy and telecommunications, industries that are set to experience tremendous growth in the next few years. His leadership in these sectors speaks volumes about his vision to create the future of Reliance Industries.​

His wedding with Radhika merchant became talk of the town due to lavish ceremonies. The couple's wedding celebrations in 2024 featured a luxury cruise event with international guests and performances by global artists.

Anant's Stake in Reliance Industries

Anant Ambani owns 80,52,021 shares in RIL, which is equal to about 0.12% of the company's ownership. His brother and sister, Isha and Akash Ambani, also own the same amount of shares, indicating the equal share of the family in ownership.

Anant Ambani's Net Worth and Role in Reliance

As of 2025, Anant Ambani, youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman, has an estimated net value of between $10 billion and $12 billion. This amount mainly comes from his holding in Reliance Industries, which is among India's largest conglomerates. Anant has a 0.12% stake in the company, corresponding to about 8.05 million shares. Although the percentage is not high, the high value of Reliance's shares largely supports his net value.

Recent Developments and Initiatives

Vantara Wildlife Sanctuary: Anant Ambani had inaugurated the Vantara, a 3,000-acre wildlife rehabilitation and rescue facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat , in March 2025. The Reliance Foundation-funded sanctuary is home to more than 2,000 animals representing 43 species and was officially opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi .