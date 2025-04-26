Anant Ambani: From Net Worth to His Role in Reliance Industries - All You Need To Know

Updated April 26th 2025, 13:11 IST
Anant Ambani is the youngest of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), one of India's largest conglomerates. Born in 1995, Anant has assumed major roles in the company, especially concentrating on new energy and retail business. He became a non-executive director on RIL's board in October 2023, garnering 92.75% of shareholder votes in his favor.
Anant's role in Reliance goes beyond that of an owner; he is actively involved in the strategic efforts of the company. He has been at the forefront of guiding the company's business into green energy and telecommunications, industries that are set to experience tremendous growth in the next few years. His leadership in these sectors speaks volumes about his vision to create the future of Reliance Industries.
His wedding with Radhika merchant became talk of the town due to lavish ceremonies. The couple's wedding celebrations in 2024 featured a luxury cruise event with international guests and performances by global artists.
Anant Ambani owns 80,52,021 shares in RIL, which is equal to about 0.12% of the company's ownership. His brother and sister, Isha and Akash Ambani, also own the same amount of shares, indicating the equal share of the family in ownership.
As of 2025, Anant Ambani, youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman, has an estimated net value of between $10 billion and $12 billion. This amount mainly comes from his holding in Reliance Industries, which is among India's largest conglomerates. Anant has a 0.12% stake in the company, corresponding to about 8.05 million shares. Although the percentage is not high, the high value of Reliance's shares largely supports his net value.
ALSO READ: Reliance Dividend 2025: Mukesh Ambani-Led RIL Announces Rs. 5.50 Dividend - Check Record Date
Vantara Wildlife Sanctuary: Anant Ambani had inaugurated the Vantara, a 3,000-acre wildlife rehabilitation and rescue facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat , in March 2025. The Reliance Foundation-funded sanctuary is home to more than 2,000 animals representing 43 species and was officially opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi .
Maharashtra Investment Agreement: Anant Ambani, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to invest ₹3.05 lakh crore in areas such as new energy, retail, and manufacturing. The move will generate about 300,000 jobs, adding considerably to the economic growth of the state.
Published April 26th 2025, 12:47 IST