Updated April 25th 2025, 20:09 IST

Reliance Dividend 2025: Mukesh Ambani-Led RIL Announces Rs. 5.50 Dividend - Check Record Date

Reliance Dividend 2025: RIL announced its Q4 results and recommended a ₹5.50 dividend per share for FY25.

Reported by: Gunjan Rajput
RIL Q4 Results FY25: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), led by Mukesh Ambani , announced its fourth-quarter results and, alongside, recommended a dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share of face value ₹10 for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

RIL dividend 2025 
 '…recommended a dividend of Rs. 5.50 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025,' as mentioned in  the exchange filing by the company 

Published April 25th 2025, 19:58 IST

