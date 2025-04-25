Reliance Dividend 2025: Mukesh Ambani-Led RIL Announces Rs. 5.50 Dividend - Check Record Date

RIL Q4 Results FY25: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), led by Mukesh Ambani , announced its fourth-quarter results and, alongside, recommended a dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share of face value ₹10 for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.



RIL dividend 2025

'…recommended a dividend of Rs. 5.50 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025,' as mentioned in the exchange filing by the company