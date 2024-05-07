Advertisement

Birla leaves music: Ananya Birla, the eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, has announced her departure from the music industry. The multifaceted individual, known for her roles as a singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur, has decided to redirect her focus towards her burgeoning businesses.



Expressing the difficulty of her decision, Birla shared a heartfelt note stating that the balancing act between her music career and her business endeavours has become increasingly challenging. She stressed the toll this juggling act has taken on her well-being.

“Guys, this has been the hardest decision. I've reached a stage where balancing both the businesses I run and am building + music is becoming near impossible and it's taking a toll on me in ways that l can't express,” Ananya tweeted.

“Thank you for all the love for the music I've released over the years. I hope one day we can appreciate English music made by our own people as there is so much talent in our own country. Thank you again,” she added.



Acknowledging the support and love she has received for her music, Birla expressed hope for the recognition of English-language music produced by Indian artists, highlighting the abundance of talent within the country.

Professional milestones

In addition to her musical pursuits, Birla is known as the founder of Svatantra Microfin, a microfinance company, and Ikai Asai, a design house. Her professional achievements extend to her recent appointment as a director on the board of Grasim Industries, a prominent entity within the Aditya Birla Group.



Having embarked on her music career with her debut single in 2016, Birla has made significant strides in both the music and business domains. However, she now chooses to prioritise the latter, bidding farewell to her music career for the time being.