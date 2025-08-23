CBI Conducts Searches At Premises Linked To RCOM and Anil Ambani In Bank Fraud Case: Reports

In a recent development in the Anil Ambani bank fraud case, CBI has been searching premises linked to Reliance Communications (RCom) and an FIR has been registered, officials said.

In a post on X, PTI wrote, "CBI searching premises linked to RCOM and Anil Ambani in bank fraud case; FIR registered: Officials."

Previously the account and promoters of Anil D Ambani were labelled as "Fraud" on November 10, 2020 by the State Bank of India (SBI) and the bank also filed a complaint with the CBI on January 5, 2021. However, the complaint was returned in view of the "status quo" order dated January 6, 2021 by the Hon'ble High Court, Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Hon’ble Supreme Court Judgement dated March 27, 2023 in Civil Appeal No. 7300-7307 of 2022 (State Bank of India & Others Vs Rajesh Agarwal & Others) ordered that lenders provide borrowers with an opportunity to represent before classifying their accounts as fraud.

Accordingly, the fraud classification in the account was reversed by the bank on September 2, 2023.

Eventually, the fraud classification was re-examined and the said account was classified as "Fraud" yet again after following the due process according to the central bank's circular dated July 15, 2024.

Further, on June 24, 2025, the bank has reported classification of fraud to RBI, and is also in the process of lodging complaint with CBI.

SBI has now filed a fresh complaint against RCom and a fresh case has been registered against Anil Ambani. The searches are also not based on the FIRs filed earlier.

What Is The Ambani Bank Fraud Case About?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its scrutiny on the companies which are linked to Anil Ambani's Reliance Group.

Previously, a three-day-long search operation had also taken place in July wherein multiple premises which are associated with Anil Ambani and his companies were thoroughly searched, and investigators had seized several documents, hard drives, as well as other digital records from several locations across Mumbai and Delhi.

Additionally, the enforcement watchdog or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a large-scale money laundering probe into the matter involving more than Rs 24,000 crore.

While a case was previously expected to be registered soon, an FIR has been filed, according to officials cited by PTI.

A broader investigation made it clear that there were alleged financial irregularities, including a possible diversion of funds, loan fraud, as well as money laundering.

ED's probe is also focused primarily on whether funds from banks were routed through shell entities and misused by group firms.