Anil Ambani’s Hidden Stock: 133% Returns In 1 Month – And No, It’s Not Reliance Power Or Infra! Hint: It’s An Under Rs 10 Share

Anil Ambani-led stocks are back in focus, but this time it’s not Reliance Power or Reliance Infra making headlines. | Image: Reuters

Anil Ambani’s group stocks have been making quite a comeback on the stock market. While Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure have already caught investors' attention with strong returns over the past few months, there's another Reliance stock that's quietly outperforming both.

This lesser-talked-about stock has delivered stunning gains, rising nearly 19% in just a week and over 133% in one month.

The stock under discussion is Reliance Home Finance, which is another Reliance Group company backed by Anil Ambani.

Reliance Home Finance Share Price History

According to BSE data, the stock has delivered strong returns across various periods. In the past week alone, it gained 18.86%, and over the last two weeks, it surged 51.08%. The one-month return stands at an impressive 133.03%, while the three-month return is even higher at 149.68%. Over six months, the stock has climbed 101.84%, and in one year, it rose 88.94%.

Looking at the longer term, it has delivered gains of 120.98% in two years, 147.27% in three years, and a massive 380.63% over five years. The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 7.84 and a low of Rs 2.15.

The company's full market capitalisation currently stands at Rs 372.63 crore.

Reliance Home Finance Share Price

According to Trendlyne data, Reliance Home Finance Ltd currently does not have a Durability Score, meaning it is marked as "Not Eligible". Typically, a high Durability Score (above 55) reflects strong and consistent financial health, including stable revenues, solid cash flows, and low debt.

The stock has a Valuation Score of 33, which indicates a mid-range valuation. This means the stock is neither too expensive nor very cheap based on metrics like price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-book value (P/BV). Among its peers, Reliance Home Finance ranks sixth in valuation, just behind Aavas Financiers Ltd.

The stock is currently in the "P/E Sell Zone", as it has traded below its present P/E of 15.3 nearly 79.6% of the time. This suggests that most of the potential gains may already have been realised, and the stock could be overvalued when compared to its historical average.

On a positive note, Reliance Home Finance has a strong momentum score of 79, indicating bullish trends and high investor interest in the short term. A high momentum score generally signals that the stock is performing well technically compared to others in the market.