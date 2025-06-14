Nazara Tech Share Price: Rekha Jhunjhunwala Trims Half Stake, Madhusudan Kela Holds Steady — What Should Investors Do?

Nazara Tech Share Price: Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and executor of his estate, has cut the estate's stake in Nazara Technologies by half through open market sales. According to a regulatory filing, she sold 12.36 lakh shares (around 1.4% stake) on June 9-10, 2025. Earlier, between June 2 and 6, she had sold 17.38 lakh shares (1.98% stake).

With these two transactions, the estate’s holding in Nazara Technologies has reduced from 7.05% to 3.66%.

The filing, however, did not give the price at which the shares were sold. The shares of the gaming firm closed at Rs 1,327.85, up 6.49 per cent over its previous close on BSE.

Ace market investor Madhusudan Kela also holds 10,96,305 shares, which is a 1.25% stake in the company, with no change from previous holdings.

Nazara Tech Share Price History

The stock has delivered strong returns across multiple time frames. Over the past week, it gained 7.18%, while in the last two weeks, it rose 2.75%. The one-month return stands at 11.17%, and in the past three months, it surged 42.47%. Since the beginning of the year (YTD), the stock is up 31.49%, and over six months, it has gained 32.36%.

The one-year return is an impressive 56.21%. Looking at the longer term, the stock has climbed 90.37% in two years and 136.51% in three years. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,340 and a low of Rs 805.20.

The company's full market capitalisation currently stands at Rs 11,634.12 crore.

Nazara Tech Share Price Target

According to Trendlyne data, the consensus rating from 11 analysts for Nazara Technologies Ltd. is HOLD, with analysts expecting a downside of 17.7% from the current share price. This means most experts believe the stock may not see significant gains in the near term.

Trendlyne’s data shows that Nazara has a durability score of 35, which reflects low financial strength. A higher durability score (above 55) would typically indicate strong, consistent performance with stable revenues, healthy cash flows, and low debt.

In terms of valuation, Nazara has a Valuation Score of 25, suggesting the stock is expensively priced at current levels. A higher score here would indicate the stock offers better value based on factors like price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios.

Trendlyne data also points out that Nazara’s current P/E ratio is 152.7, and the stock has traded below this level 76.5% of the time, placing it in the "P/E Sell Zone". This means the stock is considered overvalued based on its historical trends, and much of its potential upside may already be priced in.

However, the stock has a momentum score of 60, indicating moderate bullishness in the short term. This means that, despite long-term concerns, the stock is currently seeing buyer interest and may perform well shortly based on technical indicators.

Nazara Tech Q4 Results 2025

Nazara Technologies, a leading gaming company, has posted a strong performance in the fourth quarter of FY25. The company reported a 90% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit, which rose to Rs 16 crore, compared to Rs 8 crore in the same period last year. This profit is attributable to the equity holders of the company.

The revenue from operations also saw a sharp 95% YoY growth, reaching Rs 520 crore, up from Rs 266 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

However, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, Nazara's performance saw a dip. The net profit was down 40% compared to the Rs 26 crore profit in Q3 FY25, and revenue slipped nearly 3%, falling from Rs 535 crore in the previous quarter.

For the full financial year FY25, Nazara Technologies delivered its highest-ever EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) of Rs 153.5 crore on total revenues of Rs 1,624 crore.

The core gaming business performed strongly, delivering a healthy EBITDA margin of 19.9%, while the overall EBITDA margin stood at 9.4%.