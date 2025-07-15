Anthem Biosciences IPO: Check GMP Today, Date, Price Band, Lot Size, And Important Details

The much-awaited Anthem Biosciences IPO opened for public subscription on July 15, 2025, with a price band of Rs 540 - 570 per equity share.

The Rs 3,395 crore issue, which is entirely offer-for-sale (OFS), will remain open until Wednesday, July 16. The company aims to get listed on both the BSE and NSE.



Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP Today

According to market observers, Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) was last recorded at Rs 116 per share, as of 9:29 AM on July 15.

Based on this, the estimated listing price could be around Rs 686, implying a potential listing gain of 20.35% over the upper band price of Rs 570.



Anthem Biosciences IPO Subscription Status

The IPO has received encouraging demand across all investor categories. As per data available by 11:27 AM, the following bids were received:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1,18,83,334 shares (28.46%)

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 89,12,500 shares (21.35%)

Small NII (below ₹10 lakh): 29,70,833 shares (7.12%)

Big NII (above ₹10 lakh): 59,41,667 shares (14.23%)

Retail Investors: 2,07,95,833 shares (49.81%)

Employee Quota: 1,58,654 shares (0.38%)

Anthem Biosciences IPO Details

Lot Size: Investors can bid in lots of 26 equity shares

Allotment Date: Tentatively July 17, 2025

Listing Date: Expected around July 21, 2025

Registrar: KFin Technologies Ltd

Lead Managers: JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets, JP Morgan India, and Nomura Financial Advisors



About Anthem Biosciences

Anthem Biosciences is a leading Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) player in India, with a focus on biologics and pharmaceuticals. Its strong fundamentals and global partnerships have attracted robust investor interest.



Read More - Spunweb Nonwoven IPO: Check GMP, Price Band, Subscription Status







Disclaimer