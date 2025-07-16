Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP Soars Rs 153 On Final Day — Bidding Hits 1,400% Subscription! Have You Invested Yet?

Anthem Biosciences Ltd has received overwhelming investor response as bidding continues on the third and last day on Wednesday. | Image: Freepix

Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP Today: The Rs 3,395-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Anthem Biosciences Ltd has received overwhelming investor response as bidding continues on the third and last day on Wednesday.

According to NSE data as of 1:30 pm, the IPO has been subscribed 1,400%, with bids for 61.71 crore shares against 4.40 crore shares on offer, reflecting strong demand across all investor categories.

Anthem Biosciences’ Subscription Status

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed to 1,936%. Within QIBs, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bid for 14.31 crore shares, domestic financial institutions and insurance companies applied for over 4.43 crore shares, mutual funds placed bids for 4.14 crore shares, and other QIBs contributed 1.39 crore shares.

The response from non-institutional investors (NIIs) was even stronger, with the segment subscribed 3,012% so far. Among them, investors bidding over Rs 10 lakh applied for 21.65 crore shares, subscribing to their subcategory by 3,452%, while those bidding between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh subscribed 2,133%.

The retail individual investors (RIIs) segment has also seen high interest, with 9 crore shares bid for, translating into 410% subscription. Additionally, the employee quota has been subscribed 472%, receiving bids for 795,314 shares.

Anthem Biosciences’ Important Dates

The IPO bidding started on July 14, 2025, and will close by the end of today. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, July 17, while the listing on BSE and NSE is tentatively scheduled for Monday, July 21, 2025.

Anthem Biosciences’ IPO GMP

Anthem Biosciences’ IPO is drawing attention in the grey market as well. According to market trackers, the latest grey market premium (GMP) was reported at Rs 153 per share on Wednesday. Based on the upper price band of Rs 570, this suggests an estimated listing price of Rs 723, indicating an expected gain of around 26.84% per share.

Anthem Biosciences’ IPO Price Band

The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 540–570 per share, and investors can bid in lots of 26 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,040 for retail applicants. For larger investors, the minimum bid for sNII is 364 shares (14 lots), amounting to Rs 207,480, and for bNII, 1,768 shares (68 lots), totalling Rs 1,007,760. There is also a reservation of 158,654 shares for employees, offered at a discount of Rs 50 per share.

Anthem Biosciences’ Company Profile

This IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), meaning the proceeds will go to selling shareholders rather than the company itself. Anthem Biosciences is an innovation-driven and technology-focused Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO). It also manufactures fermentation-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) such as enzymes, probiotics, peptides, vitamin analogues, and biosimilars.

Anthem Biosciences’ Anchor Investors

The company raised Rs 1,016 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO launch. Big names like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Government Pension Fund Global, Eastspring Investments, Amundi Funds, PineBridge Global Funds, Societe Generale, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, Axis MF, UTI MF, Quant MF, and Motilal Oswal MF participated in the anchor book.