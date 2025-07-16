Mukesh Ambani’s Jio BlackRock Gets SEBI Nod For 4 New Index Funds — SIP Starts With Just Rs 500! Check Details

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio BlackRock has received approval from SEBI to launch four new index funds in India. | Image: R Business

Jio BlackRock, the joint venture between Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services and global asset manager BlackRock, has received approval from the market regulator SEBI to launch four new passive index funds in India.

These funds will track key indices across equity and debt markets, offering investors a low-cost way to tap into different segments of the market. The four approved schemes are

Jio BlackRock Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund

This is an open-ended index fund that aims to invest in stocks making up the Nifty Midcap 150 Index, which represents mid-sized companies in India. The fund offers only a direct plan with a growth option.

Investors can start with a minimum of Rs 500 during the New Fund Offer (NFO) and also for SIPs. The scheme carries equity market risks and has no exit load, meaning you can redeem units without a penalty.

The NFO dates will be announced on the JioBlackRock website and will stay open for 3 to 15 days. The fund replicates the index as closely as possible, subject to tracking error, and plans to invest 95–100% in equities from the index and up to 5% in debt or money market instruments.

Jio BlackRock Nifty Next 50 Index Fund

This scheme tracks the Nifty Next 50 Index, which consists of 50 companies that come right after the Nifty 50 in terms of market capitalisation. It is also an open-ended index fund with a passive investment approach. Like the Midcap 150 fund, it offers a Direct Plan and Growth Option only.

You can invest a minimum of Rs 500 during the NFO and continue investing through SIPs or lump sums. The fund has no exit load. Its goal is to mirror the performance of the Nifty Next 50 Index as closely as possible. The NFO period will be between 3 and 15 business days, with the exact dates published later. The fund allocates 95–100% to index equities and up to 5% to debt or money market instruments.

Jio BlackRock Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund

This fund replicates the Nifty Smallcap 250 Index, giving exposure to a broad set of smaller companies. It is an open-ended scheme with passive management. The fund only offers a Direct Plan and Growth Option.

The minimum investment amount is Rs 500 for the NFO as well as for SIPs and further purchases. Like the others, it has no exit load. The fund will invest 95–100% in stocks from the small-cap index and up to 5% in debt and money market instruments to manage liquidity. The NFO dates are not specified yet and will be posted on the AMC website.

Jio BlackRock Nifty 8–13 yr G-Sec Index Fund

This is an open-ended debt index fund that tracks the Nifty 8–13 year G-Sec Index, which includes Indian government securities with maturities between 8 and 13 years.

It aims to give investors exposure to long-term government bonds and comes with relatively high interest rate risk but low credit risk. Like the others, it offers only a Direct Plan and Growth Option. The minimum investment is Rs 500, and there is no exit load.

The fund invests 95–100% in G-Sec securities and up to 5% in other debt or money market instruments. The NFO will remain open for 3–15 days, and dates will be announced later on the AMC website.

Jio BlackRock is entering a booming Indian mutual fund market worth Rs 72.2 lakh crore. In a strong start, the asset manager has already raised over Rs 17,500 crore (about $2.1 billion) across three debt fund offerings, attracting interest from 90 institutional investors and 67,000 retail investors.