Anthem Biosciences IPO Opens Today: Check GMP, Price Band, Lot Size & Key Dates Explained

Anthem Biosciences Ltd., a leading Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), has launched its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, July 14, 2025.
The Rs 3,395 crore issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 5.96 crore equity shares, with no fresh issue component.
Anthem Biosciences IPO Price Band
The subscription window for the IPO will remain open until Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The company has set the price band at Rs 540 to Rs 570 per share, and the lot size for retail investors is 26 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,040.
For high-net-worth individuals, the sNII (small non-institutional investor) minimum application is 14 lots (364 shares), totalling ₹2,07,480. Meanwhile, bNII (big non-institutional investor) entry requires 68 lots (1,768 shares), amounting to ₹10,07,760.
Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP Today
Ahead of its public debut, shares of Anthem Biosciences are already drawing attention in the unofficial grey market, where they are commanding a premium of Rs 100 per share, according to a market tracker's website.
This implies a possible listing gain of nearly 18%, though market experts caution that GMPs are speculative and subject to rapid change.
Anthem Biosciences IPO Allotment Date
As per the schedule listed by market trackers, the allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, July 17, 2025. Successful applicants can anticipate that shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE on Monday, July 21, 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.
About Anthem Biosciences Ltd
Founded in 2006, Anthem Biosciences Ltd. is a Bengaluru-based innovation-led CRDMO offering integrated drug discovery, development, and manufacturing services. It caters to a global clientele, including emerging biotech startups and large pharmaceutical giants.
The company’s end-to-end model has positioned it as a key player in the global pharmaceutical supply chain, with a focus on quality, compliance, and innovation.
Anthem Biosciences IPO Lead Managers and Registrars
JM Financial Limited is managing the IPO as the book-running lead manager, and KFin Technologies Limited is serving as the official registrar for the issue.
