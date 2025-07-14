Anthem Biosciences IPO Opens Today: Check GMP, Price Band, Lot Size & Key Dates Explained

Anthem Biosciences Ltd., a leading Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), has launched its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, July 14, 2025.

The Rs 3,395 crore issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 5.96 crore equity shares, with no fresh issue component.



Anthem Biosciences IPO Price Band

The subscription window for the IPO will remain open until Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The company has set the price band at Rs 540 to Rs 570 per share, and the lot size for retail investors is 26 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,040.



For high-net-worth individuals, the sNII (small non-institutional investor) minimum application is 14 lots (364 shares), totalling ₹2,07,480. Meanwhile, bNII (big non-institutional investor) entry requires 68 lots (1,768 shares), amounting to ₹10,07,760.



Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP Today

Ahead of its public debut, shares of Anthem Biosciences are already drawing attention in the unofficial grey market, where they are commanding a premium of Rs 100 per share, according to a market tracker's website.

This implies a possible listing gain of nearly 18%, though market experts caution that GMPs are speculative and subject to rapid change.