Stocks To Watch Today: Avenue Supermarts, Wockhardt, VIP Industries, HCL Tech, Akzo Nobel In Focus

Indian stock markets are likely to mirror the global downtrend in Monday’s session, with a negative start expected for the Nifty and Sensex.

On Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 ended 205 points or 0.81% lower at 25,150, while the BSE Sensex dropped 690 points or 0.83%, closing at 82,500. As investors prepare for a potentially volatile trading day, here’s a roundup of the top stocks to watch today—July 14, 2025.



Stocks To Watch Today



Avenue Supermarts

Retail giant Avenue Supermarts, the operator of DMart stores, reported a marginally lower net profit for Q1 FY26. The company posted a net profit of Rs 773 crore, slightly down from Rs 774 crore in the same period last year.



Wockhardt

Pharmaceutical firm Wockhardt Ltd. announced a major shift in its U.S. operations, choosing to exit the generic pharmaceutical segment in the United States. The company filed for voluntary liquidation of its subsidiaries—Morton Grove Pharma and Wockhardt USA—to realign focus on its innovative product pipeline.

VIP Industries

In a significant development, the promoters of VIP Industries are set to sell a 32% stake to multiple private equity investors.



Akzo Nobel India

JSW Paints has launched an open offer worth Rs 3,929 crore to acquire up to 25.2% stake in Akzo Nobel India at Rs 3,417.77 per share.



Sula Vineyards

Sula Vineyards posted an 8% decline in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025. Total revenue fell to Rs 118.3 crore from Rs 128.4 crore YoY, while revenue from its own brands dropped 10.8% to Rs 102.3 crore.



RITES

RITES Ltd. received a Rs 46.82 crore order from the Karnataka government under the PM USHA Scheme.



Awfis Space Solutions

Workspace solutions provider Awfis is diversifying into furniture manufacturing to cut third-party sourcing costs. In a regulatory filing, the company confirmed that it has received shareholder approval to enter the new vertical and boost revenue diversification.



NCC

NCC Ltd. has bagged a Rs 2,269 crore contract from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for work on Mumbai Metro Line 6.



Ajmera Realty

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. reported a sharp 65% YoY decline in sales value to Rs 108 crore in Q1FY26. Carpet area sold also dropped 52%, due to project delays and inventory shortages. On a QoQ basis, sales were down 57%.



Quarterly Results to Watch Today

Several high-profile companies will release their financial results today. Keep an eye on:

HCL Technologies



Ola Electric Mobility

Tata Technologies

Tejas Networks

Nelco

Rallis India

Authum Investment

Den Networks

Kesoram Industries

Sambhv Steel Tubes

