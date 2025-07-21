Anthem Biosciences Shares Debut At 27% Premium – Check NSE/BSE Listing Price & What’s Next

The Bengaluru-based CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) listed at rS 723.10 on the BSE and Rs 723.05 on the NSE, against the issue price of Rs 570 per share.



Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP Today

The listing, however, was slightly below market expectations, especially when compared to its grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of its debut, shares of Anthem Biosciences were commanding a GMP of Rs 175–180 per share, hinting at possible listing gains of 31–32%. This was higher than the actual debut gain of ~26.85%.



According to IPO tracking portals, the GMP stood at Rs 145 when the issue closed for bidding.



Anthem Biosciences Share Price Today

On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 723.10, touched a high of Rs 746.70 and a low of Rs 723.05. As of 10:15 am, the stock was trading at Rs 730.65, up 7.55 or 1.04% from its listing price.

A similar trend was observed on the NSE, where it opened at Rs 723.05 and was trading at Rs 726.60, up 3.55 or 0.49%.



Anthem Biosciences IPO Details: Strong Institutional Demand

The Rs 3,395 crore IPO, entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 5.95 crore equity shares, received a stellar response from investors. Bidding was open from July 14 to July 16, with a price band of ₹540–₹570 per share and a lot size of 26 shares.



The issue was oversubscribed 63.86 times, garnering more than 37.94 lakh applications and bids worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 182.65 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked 42.36 times

Retail Investors subscribed 5.64 times

Employee quota saw 6.60 times subscription



