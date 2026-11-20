The investors ran for safety on Friday after Anthropic tumbled by as much as 10% in premarket trading, just 24 hours after the artificial intelligence (AI) company completed reportedly the biggest share sale in stock market history. As per reports, instead of calming the market, the record float deepened the anxiety around AI, with traders still unconvinced that the enormous spending on the technology will ever pay off.

Amidst a major plunge, money moved out of equities and into government debt, while share markets in Asia and Europe also sank and American futures pointed to another difficult session. The Asian equities were reportedly heading for their poorest week since the COVID-era crash of 2020. On the other hand, the European shares fell in tandem, and the US futures slipped as investors hunted for shelter. Not only that, but the government bonds rallied sharply as appetite for risk evaporated.

Nasdaq 100 futures, tracking the tech-heavy benchmark, slid 2% on Friday, having already lost the same amount on Thursday. The Nasdaq now stands roughly 15% below the peak it reached in early October.

S&P 500 futures also moved lower after the main index suffered a 6th successive day of declines on Thursday. One more down day would give it the longest losing run since the pandemic era.

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Why The Market Has Stopped Believing

The unease went beyond one listing, as investors are no longer asking whether demand for AI is growing, on the contrary, they are asking whether the billions being spent on artificial intelligence will ever turn into sustainable profit.

The technology firms are pouring money into infrastructure, even though there is growing scepticism that the spending can generate lasting returns. The shift in thinking has weighed on AI-related shares for weeks, even though interest in the technology has not gone away.

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Anthropic arrived on the market at a fragile moment for the sector. The pressure had already been building on AI stocks over the past few weeks amid concerns about the scale of infrastructure spending and doubts over the returns to be produced.

The mood was further dented by Jensen Huang's exit from Nvidia and by a growing backlash against the construction of data centres. Now, those centres, which power AI services, became a major talking point during the Democrats' sweep of the US midterm elections, where opposition to their development featured prominently.

Debut That Could Not Hold

Against that uneasy backdrop, Anthropic's first day had initially looked like a triumph, with heavy investor demand driving the stock sharply higher after the Thursday debut. But the rally faded quickly, with much of the early advance handed back during the same session, and by Friday's premarket trading, the shares were down by up to a tenth.

The listing had raised hopes of a recovery in AI stocks for a short while. However, it ended up underlining how fragile sentiment has become, as investors continue to question whether the sector's huge investments will deliver lasting value.