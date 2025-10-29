Updated 29 October 2025 at 10:53 IST
APEC CEO Summit: Trump Says Have Great Respect For PM Modi, 'Going To Do A Trade Deal With India'
At the APEC CEO Summit in South Korea, US President Donald Trump said he has great respect for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while emphasizing on inking a trade pact with India.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
At the APEC CEO Summit, US President Donald Trump speaks on trade pact with India. | Image: X
At the APEC CEO Summit in South Korea, US President Donald Trump said he has great respect for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while emphasizing on inking a trade pact with India.
Published By : Nitin Waghela
Published On: 29 October 2025 at 10:53 IST