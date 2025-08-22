Apollo Hospitals Stock Dips 1%, Suneeta Reddy Offloads Shares Worth Rs 1,489 Crore Via Block Deal

Apollo Hospitals Block Deal: The shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises declined 1 per cent to Rs 7,852 apiece in trade on Friday, August 22, 2025 after Suneeta Reddy, MD and promoter of the firm, sold off 1.3 percent of her holding in the healthcare giant.

"The Promoter Group of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL), represented by Ms. Suneeta Reddy, has sold 1,897,239 equity shares, amountingto 1.3% of the stake in AHEL, through a block deal on the stock exchanges today, at a price of INR 7850 per share, a discount of ~ 1 % to the closing price yesterday," as per an BSE exchange filing.

Reddy, part of the company’s founding family, owned a 3.36 percent stake as of June-end 2025. After offloading her stake, her shareholding is expected to fall to 2.11 percent.

"The Promoter / Promoter Group's shareholding in the Company will stand reduced to 28% from the current 29.3%. The pledged holdings of the Promoter/Promoter Group (as a percentage of their total holding) will reduce from 13.1% to ~2%, " it said.

Apollo Hospitals Q1 FY26 Performance

This divestment move came after a solid results were reported during the April–June quarter. The company's consolidated profit rose 42 percent year-on-year to Rs 433 crore, as against with Rs 305 crore a year ago.

The health giant's revenue rose nearly 15 percent to Rs 5,842 crore, EBITDA increased by 26 percent to Rs 851.5 crore, and the operating margins improved to 14.6 percent from 13.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the hospital major eyes an expansion of over 4,300 beds across cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad, fueled by a Rs 7,600 crore investment over a period of next five years.

It has also rolled out Apollo Zen, an AI-driven preventive health programme, alongside OraLife, a screening initiative for early detection of oral cancer.