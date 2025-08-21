Apple Lands In The Silicon Valley Of India: First Bengaluru Store Opens Sept 2

Apple is set to open its first retail store in Bengaluru on September 2, marking a new milestone in the company’s India journey.

The new store, called Apple Hebbal, will be located at the Phoenix Mall of Asia and is Apple’s third official retail outlet in the country, after Mumbai and Delhi.

All About Apple Hebbal

The company revealed the store’s barricade artwork on Thursday, decorated with vibrant peacock-inspired feathers, a nod to India’s national bird and a symbol of pride.

With this opening, Apple aims to bring its distinctive retail experience closer to customers in Bengaluru, a city widely recognised as India’s technology hub.

“At Apple Hebbal, customers will be able to explore our complete product lineup, try new features, and receive expert support from team members, including Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses,” the company said in a statement.

The store will also host ‘Today at Apple’ sessions, offering free hands-on events to help users learn new skills in areas such as art, storytelling, productivity, and coding. Sessions will also cover the latest features, including Apple Intelligence and smart ways of working on a Mac.

Ahead of the launch, Apple has invited customers to download exclusive wallpapers, listen to a specially curated Apple Music playlist inspired by the sounds of Bengaluru, and learn more about the new store through its website.

Manufacturing Boost in India

The Bengaluru store opening comes at a time when Apple is sharply increasing its manufacturing footprint in India. For the first time, all models of the upcoming iPhone 17 series, including the high-end Pro versions, will be assembled in the country right from launch.

Production is being spread across five local factories, two of which have only recently begun operations.

While Apple is expected to manufacture a smaller volume of the premium Pro models locally, the move underscores the company’s commitment to making India a key production hub.

In fact, Apple has already emerged as the largest exporter of mobile phones from India, shipping iPhones worth around Rs 1.5 lakh crore in FY 2024-25.

Major Office Expansion in Bengaluru

Parallel to its retail and manufacturing push, Apple has also signed a massive office space lease in Bengaluru. According to real estate analytics firm Propstack, the company has taken 2.7 lakh square feet across nine floors of the Embassy Zenith building for a period of 10 years.

The lease, effective from April 3, 2025, comes with a starting monthly rent of Rs 6.3 crore, translating to about Rs 235 per sq. ft.

The agreement includes car parking and maintenance space, and is expected to cost Apple over Rs 1,000 crore in rent and related charges over the 10-year period. Apple has made a deposit of Rs 31.57 crore, with rent escalating at 4.5% annually.

Apple’s engineering teams are already spread across Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and the fresh lease highlights the company’s long-term commitment to India despite global political headwinds.