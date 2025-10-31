Apple Posts $27.5 Billion Profit In Q4; iPhone 17 Sales Bolsters Growth

US Tech giant Apple Inc posted a net profit of $27.5 billion in the quarter ended Sept 27, 2025, as result of surge in demand for iPhone's latest launches, and consistent growth in its services business.

The revenue in the quarter ending September was $102.5 billion, up 8% year-on-year (YoY), crossing Wall Street estimates of $ 102.24 billion.

Key Factors That Behind Apple Surpassing Wall Street Estimates

iPhone 17 sales: The company's performance was buoyed by sales of iPhone 17 lineup, which went on sale in the previous month. This redesigned product launch featured a new liquid glass display, which led to higher sales, especially in the US.

The California-headquartered firm's revenue from iPhone rose 6% to $49.03 billion as against the year ago period, however it didn't beat expectations of $50.19 billion.

Apple's sales in Greater China declined to $14.49 billion, missing estimates of $16.24 billion

It has credited the shortfall to regulatory delays that postponed the launch of the iPhone 17 Air until October 22, as the device includes only an e-SIM for wireless connectivity.

Services vertical posts record high: Apple's service vertical that consists of App Store, Apple TV+, and the iCloud, generated $28.75 billion, above expectations of $28.17 billion. On this, Apple's CEO Tim Cook said “very proud to report a September quarter revenue record,” while commending both customer loyalty and growing digital engagement as key growth drivers.

Trade headwinds and market outlook: While the tech major has suffered from the US tariffs induces pressures, especially on products manufactured in China, and India, Apple has capitalised on pricing mechanism linked to its fresh lineups.