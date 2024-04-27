Advertisement

Apple, OpenAI Collaboration: Apple is in renewed talks with OpenAI regarding the integration of the startup's generative AI technology into upcoming features for the iPhone, according to many media reports citing Bloomberg. Discussions have commenced concerning the terms of a potential agreement and the incorporation of OpenAI features into Apple's forthcoming iOS 18 operating system.

Neither Apple nor OpenAI has provided immediate responses to Reuters' requests for comments. This follows a recent media report suggesting Apple's interest in licencing Google's Gemini chatbot for iPhone functionalities.

Advertisement

Apple weighs options

While Apple has yet to finalise its decision on potential partners, it remains open to agreements with both OpenAI and Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc. Alternatively, Apple may opt for another provider altogether.

Advertisement

Compared to competitors like Microsoft and Google, Apple has been slower to incorporate generative AI capabilities, which can produce human-like responses to written prompts, into its products. However, Apple CEO Tim Cook previously indicated notable investments in generative AI, promising further details on implementation plans later this year.



(With Reuters Inputs)