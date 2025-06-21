Apple Reportedly Eyes Major AI Play with Potential Perplexity Acquisition

In what could mark the most significant acquisition in its history, Apple is reportedly in early discussions to acquire Perplexity, reported Bloomberg.

The move signals the iPhone maker’s intent to stake a serious claim in the AI-driven future of search and consumer technology.

Perplexity, best known for its real-time, conversational AI search platform, was recently valued at $14 billion — a figure that dwarfs Apple’s previous largest acquisition: the $3 billion Beats Electronics deal in 2014.

The report suggests that Apple is seriously weighing its options, though a formal offer has not yet been made.

According to sources cited in the report, senior Apple executives — including mergers and acquisitions chief Adrian Perica, services head Eddy Cue, and leading voices in Apple’s AI division — have held several meetings with Perplexity in recent months.

While both companies have declined to comment publicly, and Perplexity claims no awareness of any acquisition talks, the conversations appear to be part of a broader strategic review.

According toindustry analysts, Apple’s interest in Perplexity is as much about timing as it is about technology. As generative AI reshapes the digital landscape, Apple has yet to unveil a flagship AI product to rival offerings from OpenAI, Google, or Anthropic.

“Perplexity could provide a much-needed springboard not only offering a sophisticated AI-powered search experience but also a brand and team already recognized in the space,” stated an analyst talking to Bloomberg.