Apple’s Foldable iPhone Production Could Begin in Late 2025, Launch Expected in 2026

Foldable iPhone Launch: Apple’s answer to Samsung’s foldable frenzy is inching closer to reality. Yes, the Cupertino giant is believed to be working on a foldable iPhone, which may enter the production phase by the end of this year and should be out in 2026. The foldable iPhone that people have been talking about for a long time is finally going to turn into a reality.

Kuo Believes Foldable iPhone is Getting Closer to Reality

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Foxconn would start making Apple's first foldable iPhone as early as the end of Q3 or the beginning of Q4 2025. As reported earlier, the foldable iPhone could debut during fall 2026 as part of the iPhone 18 lineup. Even while some parts like the hinge mechanism are still being worked on, Kuo says that the design for the foldable display is already done. The display panels for the foldable iPhone will most likely come from the house of Samsung. They are also Apple's current OLED supplier for iPhones.

What to Expect from Apple's First Foldable iPhone

According to leaks and rumours, the foldable iPhone, aka iPhone Fold, is likely to have a sleek form factor with design inspiration from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series. According to news reports, the iPhone can be around 5.5 inches when shut and 7.8 inches when opened. It is expected to be a slim device with a thickness of around 4.5mm when open and 9.5mm when closed.

The iPhone Fold will likely come with an in-display camera. It may incorporate a Touch ID instead of Face ID to maintain thinness. Reports say that Apple is working on a hinge that doesn't show creases too much, which is a common problem with many foldable phones these days.

Plans for Pricing and Production

Kuo believes that the iPhone Fold could cost somewhere between $2,000 (Rs 1,73,000 approx) and $2,500. Reports say that Apple plans to ship 15 to 20 million foldable iPhones, and Samsung Display will send 7 to 8 million foldable panels in 2026. Kuo said the shipment volume might last for two to three years, since high prices could keep people from buying them right away.