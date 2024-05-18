Advertisement

iPhone slim and sleek: Tech giant Apple is developing a slimmer version of the iPhone that is likely to be launched by 2025,say reports while citing three persons privy of the development.

The prospective thinner version of the iPhone is likely to be priced higher than Apple's iPhone Pro Max, and is expected to be launched with the iPhone 17 in September 2025, the report said.

The Cupertino, California-based company is still testing different designs for the device, code-named D23, that could have Apple's latest-generation processor, likely called A19, the report added.

Despite repeated requests for a comment, Apple did not immediately respond.

Revamped iPhone

The likely revamp highlights tech giant Apple's need to give a facelift to the iPhone, the company's most hot selling product, as the tech giant is up against some tough competition globally, including the likes of from handsets such as the Chinese Honor and Huawei.

Besides, Samsung Electronics poses a challenge globally. Samsung had the largest share, opens new tab of the smartphone market in the first three months of 2024 with 20.8 per cent, followed by Apple's 17.3 per cent market share, according to research firm International Data Corporation. For the fiscal second quarter, Apple's iPhone sales fell 10.5 per cent to $45.96 billion.

Apple also plans to do away with its less expensive model iPhone Plus and intends to launch a cheaper iPhone, a successor to its iPhone SE in the spring of 2025, the report said.

The news come days after Apple unveiled its latest iPad Pro with a new chip for artificial intelligence computing as it rushes to catch up with its Big Tech rivals in a race to dominate the emerging technology.

(With Reuters inputs)