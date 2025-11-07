Apple Streaming Service Restored After Brief Outage

Apple's streaming service resumed for users in the United States after a brief outage late Thursday, Apple's status page showed.

The number of users reporting issues with Apple TV had dropped to 208, from a peak of about 15,000, according to tracking website Downdetector.com.

The company also experienced issues with Apple Music and Apple Arcade services, both of which were also restored, according to its status page.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.