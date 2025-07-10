Apple’s New COO Sabih Khan Will Earn Enough To Buy A DLF Camellias Penthouse Every Year — Check Salary & Perks

Sabih Khan has just been named Apple’s new Chief Operating Officer, stepping into one of the most powerful roles in the tech world. | Image: Reuters

Apple has announced that Sabih Khan, a veteran executive who has led the company’s global supply chain, will take over as Chief Operating Officer later this month.

This transition comes as Jeff Williams, Apple’s current COO, prepares to retire at the end of the year after nearly three decades with the company.

Sabih Khan’s Journey

Sabih Khan was born in 1966 in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, and moved to Singapore at the age of 10. He studied economics and mechanical engineering at Tufts University and earned a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Khan joined Apple’s procurement group in 1995 after working at GE Plastics. Over the past three decades, he rose through the ranks to become Senior Vice President of Operations in 2019, overseeing planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, and product fulfilment.

“Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple’s supply chain,” Cook said. “While overseeing Apple’s supply chain, he has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing, overseen the expansion of Apple’s manufacturing footprint in the United States, and helped ensure that Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges.”

Khan also played a major role in Apple’s environmental sustainability initiatives. Under his leadership, Apple reduced its carbon footprint by more than 60% and worked closely with suppliers to adopt greener manufacturing practices.

How Much Will Apple's New COO Earn?

Sabih Khan has just been named Apple’s new Chief Operating Officer, stepping into one of the most powerful roles in the tech world. His annual pay package is so huge, it’s enough to buy a Rs 190 crore luxury penthouse at DLF Camellias every single year. Here’s a look at how much he will earn and what perks come with the job.

Like many top Apple executives, Khan is expected to step into a compensation structure that includes a base salary of $1 million and performance incentives that can bring total annual pay to $23 million, which is equivalent to approximately Rs 191 crore, according to Barron's report. Williams earned the same amount in recent years.

Apart from this, Williams leaves Apple holding approximately 390,059 Apple shares, valued at about $82 million—roughly Rs 685 crore.

A Long-Planned Succession

Jeff Williams joined Apple in 1998 and played an instrumental role in building out the company’s world-class supply chain and launching key products, including the iPod, iPhone, and Apple Watch. He also oversaw Apple’s health strategy and design team in recent years.

Williams became COO in 2015, and because Tim Cook also became CEO after being COO, many people thought Williams might be next in line to lead Apple. When he started presenting the Apple Watch at big company events in 2016, that idea became even stronger.