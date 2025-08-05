Applied For NSDL IPO? Here's How To Check Your Allotment And What GMP Signals For Listing Gains

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), a SEBI-registered Market Infrastructure Institution (MII) established in 2012, recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) with a total issue size of Rs 4,011.60 crore. The IPO, entirely an offer for sale, saw promoters and existing shareholders offloading 5.01 crore shares.



NSDL IPO GMP Today

Market trackers have reported a last Grey Market Premium (GMP) of Rs 126 as of August 5th, 2025. With an IPO price band set at Rs 800.00 per share, analysts estimate NSDL's listing price to potentially reach Rs 926 per share, indicating a 15.75% gain.



How to Check Allotment Status:

Investors eagerly await the allotment status, now available for verification. To check if shares have been allotted, investors can visit the official NSDL IPO allotment status page or the registrar's website.



Steps to Check the NSDL IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Investors of the NSDL IPO can check the IPO Allotment Status on the official BSE website in the following steps with their PAN Card ID or application number:

Visit the BSE issue application status direct link at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select issue type and issue name

Enter your application number or PAN number

Fill out the Captcha requirements and search

Checking Allotment Status on NSE

To check allotment status on the NSE follow the following steps:

1. On the NSE website visit the IPO bid verification page.

2. Register on the website if you are a new user.

3. Select 'NSDL'.

4. Enter your application number and other requisite details.

5. Click on 'Get Data'.



How to check through the registrar

Visit the official registrar's website:

Choose the Company: From the dropdown menu, select the company for which you want to check the allotment status.

Enter Your Details: Fill in the required information such as your PAN, application number, or DP client ID.

Submit the Form: Click on the "Submit" button to view your allotment status.

