April Fool's Day: Top Financial Myths Debunked To Invest Smarter

April Fool's Day: What better day than April Fool's Day to debunk commonly encountered financial myths to ensure you're wiser when it comes to investment and never fooled ever again. Let's look at some these myths -

Top Financial myths Debunked On April Fool's Day

Myth 1: My neighbour's brother-in-law said this stock will 10x.

Truth: The same neighbour's brother-in-law also said Diwali sales would make his saree business go viral. Research > Relatives. Always.

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Myth 2: The market is at an all-time high. This is the worst time to invest.

Truth: The Sensex has been setting all-time highs since 1979. If you waited for it to "come down", congratulations - you have been waiting since 45 years. The all-time high of today is the bargain of tomorrow.

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Myth 3: Mercury is in retrograde. Don't buy stocks this month.

Truth: Mercury has been in retrograde for 47% of Sensex's best months. The planets are not portfolio managers. If investors check, they'll find they don't have a SEBI registration.

Myth 4: Higher Risk Means Higher Returns

Truth: While risk and return are related, higher risk does not always guarantee higher returns. Smart investing involves diversification and making informed choices.

Myth 5: Mutual Funds Are Only for Long-Term Investors