Are ATM's Closed For Next 2-3 Days? PIB Fact-Check Drops The Truth Bomb

ATM Fact-Check: When you can't win the war, desperate nations like Pakistan attempt at winning the narrative. This time it's via a viral WhatsApp message that's been claiming that ATMs across India will be shut for the next 2-3 days on account of a ransomware cyber-attack amid escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. This comes after the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam attack, and India's response to cross-border terrorism through Operation Sindoor, and making their attacks on India ineffective.

The viral message asks people to "not make any online transactions today", cautioning "Massive ransomware attack...total 74 countries affected".

The message has triggered panic among social media users. However, it was fact-checked by PIB, which revealed the truth behind it.

Pakistan's Cyber Attack Fueled ATM Myth Shattered

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact check on X, stated that the message is "FAKE" and assured the public that ATMs will continue to operate as usual.

In a post on X, it asked people not to share "unverified messages", with the hashtag "#IndiaFightsPropaganda".

“A viral #WhatsApp message claims ATMs will be closed for 2–3 days. This Message is FAKE. ATMs will continue to operate as usual. Don’t share unverified messages," the PIB fact check posted.

As India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed nations, get embroiled in a cross-border conflict, there is a barrage of information at your disposal; this could possibly be glazed with disinformation.

To help keep a check on what all fake news is being shared on the internet, the government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) is running fact checks on social media posts to fight misleading information.

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, there has been a flood of misinformation being shared on social media, creating panic among netizens.