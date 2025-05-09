Operation Sindoor 2.0: India's S-400 Systems Thwart Pakistan's Major Missile Strikes

Operation Sindoor 2.0: In a high-stakes escalation under Operation Sindoor 2.0, India’s advanced S-400 air defence systems have effectively intercepted and destroyed several missile attacks initiated by Pakistan. This rapid and accurate counteraction stands as a significant testament to India’s military readiness amid the intensifying conflict along the western front.

Get an exclusive analysis of the missile threats, strategic deployment of the S-400, live visuals from the border, and insights from leading defence experts and military veterans. This is frontline warfare unfolding in real time like never before.