Are Indians Overburdened With Work? Viral Post On ‘No Choice But To Slog’ Sparks Debate On Social Media

Data confirms that Indians are among the most overworked people globally. | Image: iStock

A growing debate is unfolding across India’s social media and corporate circles: Are Indians overburdened by a system that rewards relentless slogging over sustainable growth?

This discussion has gained new momentum after Genpact, a major technology services firm, introduced a mandatory 10-hour workday policy without any increase in base salaries.

Instead, employees can earn up to Rs 3,000 a month in incentives, with just Rs 150 rewarded for logging extra hours—a move many are calling exploitative and unsustainable.

“Slog Culture” Starts Early

Popular content creator Akshat Shrivastava recently posted on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting how India’s culture of overwork begins as early as childhood.

“Kids studying for IITs easily put in 10–12 hours a day. That habit of ‘slogging’ continues into adult life,” he wrote, adding,

“Many hardworking kids have no choice but to slog. Build merit → build a better life. That’s their only option.”

His post resonated with thousands, sparking a wave of responses.

Netizens Push Back: "Is This Merit?"

User Vishnu Agarwal challenged the glorification of overwork, “Glorifying ‘slogging’ feels like accepting a broken system. Shouldn’t we question why survival depends on such extremes?”

Another user, Vishwas, pointed to deeper social consequences: “We’re conditioning kids to equate self-worth with ranks. What’s the cost? Burnout, anxiety, and a joyless childhood.”

@BeingParthPatel summed it up starkly: “Indians don’t hustle out of ambition. They hustle because the system taught them there’s no safety net—only grind or fall.”

New Laws, More Pressure?

What’s more worrying for many workers is that this “slog-first” mindset is being backed by law. The Karnataka government has proposed an amendment to increase daily work limits from 9 to 10 hours and raise overtime ceilings. If passed, this could mean up to 12-hour workdays including overtime.

The government argues that the move aligns with global standards, boosts investor confidence, and improves gender inclusion by relaxing night shift norms for women, with safeguards.

Andhra Pradesh has already taken a similar step under its new TDP-led NDA government.

But at What Cost?

While business leaders say these changes only formalise what’s already common in tech and BPO firms, HR experts and mental health professionals warn of long-term consequences: rising stress, lower productivity, poor work-life balance, and declining job satisfaction.

Even Genpact’s incentive model has drawn flak, with critics calling it a gimmick to squeeze more hours out of employees without fair compensation.

A Counter View: Build Your Exit

Not all responses were critical. User Ayan shared his personal story, “I started trading Nifty options as a side hustle 4-5 years ago. Now I’m consistently profitable and on my way to financial independence.” He urged young professionals to start a side hustle early: “That’s the only way to break out of this slog culture.”

A Hard Truth Backed by Data

According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), India ranks among the top five countries where employees work more than 48 hours a week, far above the global average. A 2023 report by ADP Research Institute also found that 76% of Indian workers said they regularly work overtime, the highest among 17 surveyed countries.