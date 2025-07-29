More Tech Layoffs Coming? Nasscom Cites AI Shift, Warns of ‘Workforce Rationalisation’ After TCS Layoffs

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) has signalled a phase of workforce realignment across the Indian IT sector, citing a dramatic shift towards AI and automation-driven operations. The statement comes close on the heels of Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) announcement to cut over 12,000 jobs in FY26.



AI Push to Reshape Traditional Roles

In its official statement titled “Nasscom Statement on Workforce Realignment and Industry Transformation”, the industry body noted that, “The tech industry is at an inflection point, as AI and automation move to the very core of how businesses operate.”



This change, Nasscom said, is prompting organisations to reimagine delivery models, prioritising agility, innovation, and speed. “Over the next several months, we anticipate some transitions as organisations pivot toward product-aligned delivery models... In the near term, [this] may lead to some workforce rationalisation as traditional skillsets are re-evaluated,” it added.



TCS to Let Go of 12,200 Employees

India’s largest software exporter, TCS, which employs 6,13,000 globally, announced plans to reduce its workforce by 2 percent—translating to roughly 12,200 employees—in phases during FY26. TCS is an active member of Nasscom.



Skilling the Future Workforce

Despite the short-term shakeup, Nasscom remains optimistic about the long-term opportunities the shift could create. “Every wave of disruption brings new roles, new value chains, and new opportunities,” the body said, adding that upskilling and cross-skilling are essential for building resilient, future-ready talent pools.

