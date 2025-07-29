IndusInd Bank Share Gains Despite 72% Profit Slump — Should You Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Shares of IndusInd Bank surged over 3% to rS 819 on Monday after the private lender posted a better-than-expected Q1FY26 performance, despite a sharp year-on-year decline in profitability.

At 10:43 am on the BSE, the stock was trading at rS 802.35, up 0.02%, having opened at Rs 792.30 and touched an intraday high of Rs 818.60.



Q1FY26 Earnings: Better Than Expected but Still Weak

The bank reported a 68% YoY fall in standalone net profit to Rs 684 crore, while consolidated net profit dropped 72% to Rs 604 crore. The sharp decline was driven by a fall in loan growth and elevated provisions for potential bad loans.



Net interest income (NII) also dipped 14% YoY to Rs 4,640 crore, although it exceeded Moneycontrol's poll estimate of Rs 4,279 crore. The reported profit also beat expectations pegged at ₹559 crore.

IndusInd Bank Share Target

In its latest research note, brokerage firm Emkay Global said: "After a challenging Q4FY25 marked by recognition of derivative discrepancies/MFI NPAs and resignation of the entire top management team, IndusInd Bank turned profitable in Q1FY26 with PAT at ₹6 billion (Emkay estimate: ₹2 billion), on higher NII, treasury gains, and lower provisions."



While the Q1 beat and lower operating expenses led Emkay to revise FY26–FY28 earnings estimates upward by 2%–9% and raise its target price by ~8% to ₹700, it maintained a ‘REDUCE’ rating.



The brokerage added: "It is prudent to wait for the new MD & CEO to allay the risk of further kitchen-sinking and articulate a long-term strategy—particularly fixing its retail liability franchise, asset portfolio mix, risk management, and senior management team."



Business Growth Remains Weak Amid MFI Stress

The report flagged weak business momentum, with the bank’s loan book declining 4% YoY and 3% QoQ, largely due to the sell-off of corporate loans and a 1% sequential fall in the consumer business segment. Stress in the microfinance institution (MFI) segment continues to weigh heavily.



Deposits dropped 3% QoQ, led by a sharp 7% QoQ decline in CASA deposits, as the bank aggressively cut savings account rates to manage costs.

The net interest margin (NIM) dropped 79 bps YoY but rose 121 bps sequentially to 3.5%, helped by one-off gains such as interest on income tax refunds.



Asset Quality Deteriorates

Gross slippages stood at ₹25.7 billion (6% of loans), driven by continued stress in MFI (₹8.9 billion), vehicle finance (₹7.4 billion), and one lumpy corporate account, for which 50% provisions have been made.



As a result, the gross NPA ratio rose 51 bps QoQ to 3.6%, while net NPA moved up by 17 bps to 1.1%. Emkay warned of rising stress in the commercial vehicle (CV) portfolio, which accounts for 11% of loans.



Awaiting New Leadership

The resignation of the top management continues to cast a shadow on the lender’s strategic direction. The Chairman of IndusInd Bank clarified that the candidate list for the new MD & CEO has not been altered, and regulatory evaluations are underway.



Until new leadership is in place and clarity on the strategic roadmap emerges, analysts recommend caution.

"We retain REDUCE while raising our TP to ₹700 from ₹650 earlier," Emkay concluded.

"Key risk to our call: Appointment of a marquee private banker; faster-than-expected business/asset quality turnaround."









While IndusInd Bank’s Q1FY26 numbers came in above expectations, weak asset quality, deposit erosion, and management uncertainty continue to worry investors. The recent uptick in the share price may reflect short-term relief, but long-term recovery hinges on strategic clarity and a new CEO’s vision.



