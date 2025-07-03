Are Schools, Colleges, Markets, Banks, And Stock Exchanges Open On 7 July?

India is going to be observing Muharram on either July 6, 2025 or on July 7, 2025. While the official date that is marked as Muharram is July 6, depending on the moon sighting it may move to July 7, 2025.

What Is Muharram?

Muharram is the day that marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year and is observed on the first day of the month of Muharram in the Hijri calendar.

What Is Closed On Muharram?

All government offices, banks, post offices, schools, and a number of private establishments are going to remain closed in states and Union Territories as well on the day of Muharram.

States that have a significant Muslim population like West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh will provide details of the dates and holidays as the day approaches.

Schools will circulate circulars along with district-level announcements and this will also confirm the dates for the same.

Additionally, trading activities in the Indian stock exchanges - the BSE and NSE will remain suspended on the day.

Segments including currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, equities, equity derivatives and SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing) are also most likely to remain suspended.