Updated 24 December 2025 at 13:08 IST
Are These Mid Cap, Large Cap Stocks Your Best Bet In 2026? - Brokerage Report
As we inch closer to 2026, top brokerage firm Motilal Oswal curated its best large-cap and mid-cap picks inclusive of key players from sectors such as telecom and renewable energy.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
As we inch closer to 2026, top brokerage firm Motilal Oswal curated its best large-cap and mid-cap picks inclusive of key players from sectors such as telecom and renewable energy.
Top Large Cap And Mid Cap Picks: MOSFL Report
Among the large cap stocks, the best picks are Bharti, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, L&T, M&M, Titan, Eternal, BEL, Indigo, TVS Motors, Tech M, and Indian Hotels. Meanwhile, the top choices in the mid-cap segment are Swiggy, Dixon, Suzlon, Jindal Stainless, Coforge, Kaynes, Radico Khaitan, V-Mart, andVIP Ind.
This comes after the large-caps posted strong "upgrades at ~2%, and the mid-caps recorded maximum earnings upgrades at 3.1%".
These stock recommendations by Motilal Oswal comes after earnings revision trends in the past four months beat the brokerage firms's
Advertisement
"On the other hand, small-caps were the laggards, with continuing downgrades of 5.5%. This momentum has continued post the 2QFY26 earnings season as well. FY27 PAT estimates for the MOFSL universe were albeit flat in 2QFY26 (but raised by 0.5% post 2QFY26)," the brokerage firm said.
Advertisement
Noteworthy Earnings Trend In 2025
In the previous four months, the intensity of earnings cuts had been moderating and posited that a large part of the cuts was already behind, with a stable earnings floor likely to lend support to the equity market.
Beating the brokerage's expectations, the overall FY26 MOFSL PAT rose 2% and several Indian benchmark indices surged between 1%-4% during this period.
Nonetheless, the "trend of easing intensity of earnings cuts has been evident for FY27 estimates as well, with readings of -4%/-3%/-1%/0% in 3QFY25/ 4QFY25/1QFY26/2QFY26," it added.
Will The Trend Of Earnings Upgrade Sustain?
The backdrop for earnings has improved vs. last year, engineered by a series of stimulative fiscal and monetary measures. This has contributed to improved earnings revision outcomes over the past two quarters, culminating in an aggregate earnings upgrade in the past
Looking ahead, we currently forecast FY26/FY27 earnings growth of 12%/15% YoY and 15%/16% YoY for Nifty/MOFSL, which appears reasonably well poised, and revisions in either direction should not be too sharp from here, barring possibly for Nifty-50 FY26 PAT.
Published By : Nitin Waghela
Published On: 24 December 2025 at 12:58 IST