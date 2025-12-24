Are These Mid Cap, Large Cap Stocks Your Best Bet In 2026? - Brokerage Report

As we inch closer to 2026, top brokerage firm Motilal Oswal curated its best large-cap and mid-cap picks inclusive of key players from sectors such as telecom and renewable energy.

Top Large Cap And Mid Cap Picks: MOSFL Report

Among the large cap stocks, the best picks are Bharti, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, L&T, M&M, Titan, Eternal, BEL, Indigo, TVS Motors, Tech M, and Indian Hotels. Meanwhile, the top choices in the mid-cap segment are Swiggy, Dixon, Suzlon, Jindal Stainless, Coforge, Kaynes, Radico Khaitan, V-Mart, andVIP Ind.

This comes after the large-caps posted strong "upgrades at ~2%, and the mid-caps recorded maximum earnings upgrades at 3.1%".

These stock recommendations by Motilal Oswal comes after earnings revision trends in the past four months beat the brokerage firms's

"On the other hand, small-caps were the laggards, with continuing downgrades of 5.5%. This momentum has continued post the 2QFY26 earnings season as well. FY27 PAT estimates for the MOFSL universe were albeit flat in 2QFY26 (but raised by 0.5% post 2QFY26)," the brokerage firm said.

Noteworthy Earnings Trend In 2025

In the previous four months, the intensity of earnings cuts had been moderating and posited that a large part of the cuts was already behind, with a stable earnings floor likely to lend support to the equity market.

Beating the brokerage's expectations, the overall FY26 MOFSL PAT rose 2% and several Indian benchmark indices surged between 1%-4% during this period.

Nonetheless, the "trend of easing intensity of earnings cuts has been evident for FY27 estimates as well, with readings of -4%/-3%/-1%/0% in 3QFY25/ 4QFY25/1QFY26/2QFY26," it added.

Will The Trend Of Earnings Upgrade Sustain?

The backdrop for earnings has improved vs. last year, engineered by a series of stimulative fiscal and monetary measures. This has contributed to improved earnings revision outcomes over the past two quarters, culminating in an aggregate earnings upgrade in the past