Arisinfra Solutions IPO: Check Price Band, Key Dates, Latest GMP & Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Arisinfra Solutions Limited is going to be open for subscription in the Indian markets on June 18, 2025.

The book-building issue is proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO: Dates

The Arisinfra Solutions IPO will be open for subscription from June 18 to June 20, 2025.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO: Details

The book-building issue worth Rs 499.60 crore, aims to raise a fresh issuance of shares at a price band of Rs 210 to Rs 222 per equity share.

Bidders can apply in lots and one lot of the book-building issue comprises of 67 company shares. A retail bidder will need a minimum of Rs 14,874 (67x222). A retail bidder can apply for a maximum of 13 lots, which means a retail bidder can invest a maximum of Rs 1,93,363 [13x(67x222)].

The official registrar of the issue is MUFG Intime India Private.

Arisinfra Solutions Ltd is a tech-enabled B2B supplier of construction materials. The firm has a virtual monopoly in its business segment and is one of the most preferred construction partners in India.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO: Allotment Date

The likely date for the allocation of shares is June 21, 2025. However, June 21 is Saturday, and id there is ant delay we can expect the finalisation of share allocation on June 23.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO: Listing Date

The likely date of listing for the company shares is June 25, 2025.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO: GMP Today