Bajaj Finance Share Price Target 2025: NBFC's Stock Down 2% After Stock Split – Is It Right Time To Buy or Wait?

Bajaj Finance continues to attract positive sentiment from analysts and investors alike, backed by strong long-term returns and favourable valuation indicators. | Image: iStock

Bajaj Finance Share Price Target 2025: Bajaj Finance shares are currently trading at Rs 923.35, down Rs 14.40 or 1.54% on Tuesday. The stock opened at Rs 943.90 and touched an intraday low of Rs 922.50, reflecting a mild decline from the opening price.

This move comes shortly after Bajaj Finance announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 4:1, meaning investors received four additional shares for every share held. Alongside this, the company also split its stock in a 1:2 ratio, reducing the face value from Rs 2 to Rs 1.

To understand the impact: if an investor earlier held 100 shares, they now hold 1,000 shares post-bonus and split. While the share price appears lower due to this adjustment, the total value of the investment remains the same.

Analysts View: Buy Now or Wait?

Despite the recent decline, experts believe the stock’s overall structure remains technically strong, though they advise caution at current levels.

Nilesh Jain, Head Vice President – Technical and Derivatives Research, Centrum Broking Ltd, said, “This is not the right time to buy at a high level. Better to wait for some meaningful correction because the counter has already made a move.”

He believes Bajaj Finance could move toward Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,200 in the short term and Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500 in the long term but recommends accumulating in the Rs 900–Rs 850 range using a staggered buying strategy.

“It has a very strong undertone. The chart structure is very positive,” Jain added.

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical and Derivative Research, Angel One, echoed this view, “It has been forming higher highs, and the structure remains robust. The 50-day exponential moving average (DEMA) is acting as a strong support.”

He noted that the stock has gained over 20% since breaking out from the Rs 800 level and emphasised the importance of Rs 880 as a support level.

“Any dip could be an opportunity to buy, but if it falls below this level, there may be some profit booking. So, using a trailing stop loss would be a smart strategy from an investment perspective.”

According to Trendlyne data, the consensus recommendation from 34 analysts for Bajaj Finance Ltd. is a BUY. The target price currently stands at Rs 919, which is slightly below the current market price, indicating a -0.24% potential downside in the near term.

Bajaj Finance is also trading at a P/E ratio of 34.4, and Trendlyne data shows that the stock has spent only 29.8% of the time below this level.

This places it in the P/E Buy Zone, suggesting that the stock may have more upside potential, as its valuation is still relatively lower compared to its historical trend. This supports the bullish outlook and further reinforces the "Buy" recommendation.

The stock has delivered a 1-year return of 25.4% and an impressive 5-year return of 289.4%, reflecting strong long-term performance.