Arisinfra Solutions IPO To Open On June 18: Check Price Band, Lot Size And Key Details

Updated 15 June 2025 at 11:41 IST
Arisinfra Solutions Limited, a tech-driven B2B platform revolutionising procurement in the construction materials sector, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on June 18, 2025.
The Rs 499.60 crore issue will remain open for subscription until June 20, 2025, as per the company’s official filing.
Arisinfra Solutions IPO Structure
The IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 2.25 crore equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component. This reflects the company’s intention to utilize the proceeds for growth and expansion.
Arisinfra Solutions IPO Allotment Date
As per the market tracker website, allotment is expected to be finalised on June 23, 2025, and the company is likely to be listed on both the BSE and NSE by June 25, 2025.
Arisinfra Solutions IPO Price Band
The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 210 to Rs 222 per share.
Arisinfra Solutions IPO Lot Size
Retail investors can bid for a minimum lot size of 67 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 14,070 at the lower end. However, to increase the chances of allotment in case of oversubscription, experts recommend bidding at the cut-off price, which totals around Rs 14,874.
For high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), the lot sizes differ based on category:
sNII (small NII): Minimum 14 lots (938 shares), approximately ₹2,08,236
bNII (big NII): Minimum 68 lots (4,556 shares), approximately ₹10,11,432
Arisinfra Solutions IPO Lead Managers and Registrar
The IPO is being managed by a strong lineup of book-running lead managers, namely JM Financial Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited. The registrar to the issue is MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime).
About the Arisinfra Solutions
Incorporated in 2021, ArisInfra Solutions Limited has rapidly built a digital-first platform that helps construction and infrastructure companies procure materials with ease and manage their finances smartly. Positioned in the rapidly expanding construction materials market, ArisInfra aims to simplify and digitise the procurement process, delivering a seamless end-to-end experience for its business clients.
Published 15 June 2025 at 11:41 IST