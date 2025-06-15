IPO Next Week: Six Offers Set To Open, Five Listings To Keep D-Street Action-Packed

The Indian equity market is set for a high-voltage week in the primary markets, with six initial public offerings (IPOs) scheduled to open for subscription and five companies preparing for their D-Street debut. The rush signals strengthening investor confidence, buoyed by post-election market stability and increasing retail and institutional participation in IPOs.



IPOs Next Week



Arisinfra Solutions IPO

In the mainboard segment, Arisinfra Solutions will kick off its IPO on Wednesday, June 18, and close on Friday, June 20. The infrastructure services company has set a price band of Rs 210 to Rs 222 per share, with a minimum application lot of 67 shares.



As per market tracker websites, the company’s shares are expected to be allotted on June 23, with a tentative listing date of June 25. Arisinfra’s IPO is being managed by JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, and Nuvama Wealth Management, with MUFG Intime India acting as the registrar.



SME IPOs: A Packed Line-Up

Alongside the mainboard issue, the SME segment will see five public offerings aiming to raise over Rs 200 crore collectively. These smaller firms span diverse sectors—ranging from automation and healthcare to engineering and consumer services.



Patil Automation IPO

Leading the SME charge is Patil Automation, which will open its IPO on June 16 and close on June 18. The company seeks to raise Rs 69.61 crore through a fresh issue of 5.8 million shares. The price band is fixed at Rs 114 to Rs 120, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. The issue is registered with Purva Sharegistry India, and listing is slated for June 23 on the NSE SME platform.



Samay Project Services IPO

Also opening on June 16 is the IPO of Samay Project Services, a company targeting a Rs 14.69 crore raise. The IPO will remain open until June 18, with a price band of Rs 32–Rs 43. Investors will need to bid for a minimum of 4,000 shares.

Eppeltone Engineers IPO

Eppeltone Engineers, whose IPO opens June 17 and closes June 19. The company is offering 3.43 million shares to raise around Rs 43.96 crore, with a price band of Rs 125–128. One lot comprises 1,000 shares, and the registrar is Skyline Financial Services. The stock is set to debut on the NSE SME platform on June 24.

Influx Healthtech IPO

On June 18, Influx Healthtech, a contract manufacturer in the healthcare sector, will launch its IPO. The offering includes a fresh issue of 5 million shares worth Rs 48 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.1 lakh shares worth ₹10.56 crore, totalling Rs 58.57 crore. The price band is Rs 91–96, and the lot size is 1,200 shares. The issue closes June 20, with allotment expected by June 23 and listing on June 25. Maashitla Securities is the registrar, as perthe market tracker website.

Mayasheel Ventures IPO

Closing the SME IPO wave for the week is Mayasheel Ventures, which will open its public issue on June 20 and close on June 24. The company aims to raise Rs 27.28 crore by offering 5.8 million shares. The price band has been fixed at Rs 44– 47 per share with a lot size of 3,000 shares.



Five Listings on the Cards

While several IPOs are set to open, the secondary market will also welcome five fresh listings across the mainboard and SME segments.

In the mainboard category, Oswal Pumps, a manufacturer of solar, submersible, and industrial pumps, will list on the bourses on June 20. The public offer will close on June 17, with the basis of allotment likely finalised by June 18. Oswal's strong brand presence in the water management sector and diverse portfolio have made its IPO one to watch.



In the SME segment, four companies will make their D-Street debut next week:

Sacheerome will list on June 16 on the NSE SME platform.

Monolithisch India follows on June 17, also on NSE SME.

Jainik Power and Cables is set to list on June 19.

Aten Papers and Foam will go live on the BSE SME platform on June 20.