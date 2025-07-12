Ashish Chanchlani: From Small-Town Dreamer To YouTube Star—Check His Net Worth, Career, And More

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who is constantly in the limelight for his viral comedy videos, impressive brand collaborations, and recent controversy over a talk show appearance, is now making headlines for a different reason altogether—his love life.

It was being speculated for some time that Ashish was romantically involved with actress Elli AvrRam. Now, putting the rumour mills to rest, the couple has decided to make their relationship Instagram official with a heart-melting post.

Ashish and Elli shared a joint Instagram update on Saturday, confirming their relationship status. The love-filled photo showed the two posing by the water in front of a stone bridge, looking blissfully happy in each other's company.

Elli was seen in Ashish’s arms holding a bouquet in the picture, which they captioned simply, “Finally.”

This post is being taken as a clear affirmation of their relationship by netizens.

Early Life and Family

Born on December 8, 1993, in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, Ashish grew up in a financially stable family. His father, Anil Chanchlani, owns Ashok Multiplex, which gave Ashish early exposure to the world of films and storytelling. His mother, Deepa Chanchlani, works as a financial analyst, and his sister, Muskan Chanchlani, is also a YouTuber.

Surrounded by cinema and creativity, Ashish discovered his love for acting at a young age.

Education and Career Shift

Ashish enrolled in Datta Meghe College of Engineering in Navi Mumbai to study civil engineering. However, he realised that his real passion was making people laugh. Choosing creativity over a traditional career path, he dropped out of college to focus entirely on YouTube.

The Rise of Ashish Chanchlani Vines

Ashish created his YouTube channel, Ashish Chanchlani Vines, back in 2009, but he didn’t upload his first video until 2014. Inspired by international content creators like Logan Paul and Amanda Cerny, he began sharing short, humorous sketches.

These videos quickly gained popularity for their authentic, over-the-top humour. By 2016, Ashish had crossed 10 million subscribers, making him one of the fastest-growing YouTubers in India.

Today, his channel has over 29 million subscribers, and his videos have been viewed billions of times. He is considered one of the most influential digital creators in India.

Collaborations and Appearances

Ashish has not limited himself to YouTube alone. He has collaborated with big Bollywood names such as Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Sara Ali Khan, often appearing alongside them in promotional sketches.

His fame even reached Hollywood—he made a cameo in Men In Black: International, a rare feat for an Indian YouTuber.

Controversy on “India’s Got Latent”

In early 2025, Ashish found himself involved in controversy related to the digital show India’s Got Latent. A video clip from a members-only episode featured Ashish along with Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija, and Jaspreet Singh.

In the clip, Ranveer Allahbadia made an inappropriate joke about a contestant, which went viral and triggered widespread outrage. An FIR was filed against the group under charges of promoting obscenity and vulgarity.

The incident sparked a nationwide debate on whether humour on the internet should be more strictly regulated. The National Human Rights Commission even called for the removal of such content from platforms like YouTube.

Cars and Lifestyle

Ashish Chanchlani enjoys a comfortable and well-earned lifestyle, though he’s not known for flaunting extravagant luxury. His choice of vehicles reflects a balance between practicality and personal style. He owns a Maruti Suzuki Dzire, priced at around Rs 8 lakh, which serves as a humble nod to his roots.

For more robust travel needs, he drives a Toyota Fortuner, valued at approximately Rs 36 lakh, offering a blend of comfort and presence. He also has a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350cc motorcycle, worth about Rs 1.7 lakh, which highlights his love for classic two-wheelers.

Ashish resides in a beautiful bungalow in Ulhasnagar, Mumbai. The home features spacious interiors and modern decor, symbolizing how far he has come from his modest beginnings in a small town.

Net Worth and Earnings

As of 2025, Ashish Chanchlani’s estimated net worth stands at an impressive Rs 40 crore, which is roughly USD 5 million. A major portion of his income comes from YouTube ad revenue, where he earns between Rs 14 to 20 lakh per month from his highly successful channel.