Ashneer Grover Comes In Support Of Startup Ecosystem Amid Piyush Goyal's Start Up Remarks

The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal had made sharp remarks on the Indian startup ecosystem wherein he made comparisons between the Indian and the Chinese startup ecosystem adding that India's ambition should be to compete with the best in the world, to which Ashneer Grover came up in support of the Indian startup ecosystem.

What Did Piyush Goyal Say?

In his stinging critique Goyal asked pertinent questions, if 'we are the best' and if 'we are happy being delivery boys and girls'.

He added that food delivery apps were turning unemployed youth into cheap labour so that the rich can get their meals without moving out of the house, while China is making semi conductor chips and EV batteries.

Ashneer Grover Responds On Behalf Of Startups

Meanwhile, the former Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover responded on behalf of the Indian startup ecosystem, saying, "The only people in India who need a ‘reality check’ are it’s politicians. Everyone else is living in the absolute reality of India."

He said that China also had food delivery first and then evolved to deep tech, adding, "it’s great to aspire for what they’ve done - maybe time for politicians to aspire for 10%+ economic growth rate for 20 years flat before chiding today’s job creators."

Grover further speculated that maybe it was time to change ‘public discourse’ from history to science, finally, ending his post on X with a sarcastic, "Thanks Minister sir for starting this healthy debate."

What Triggered This Debate?