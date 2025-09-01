Ashok Leyland-CALB Ink Rs 5,000 Cr Deal to Power India’s EV Battery Push

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland plans to invest more than Rs 5,000 crore over the next 7–10 years to localize battery manufacturing in India, strengthening its electric vehicle (EV) ambitions and catering to wider demand in automotive and energy storage sectors.



The Hinduja Group flagship has also signed a long-term exclusive partnership with China-based CALB Group, a global battery technology firm, to develop and produce next-generation batteries. The deal covers both automotive applications and energy storage systems.



The agreement was formalized by Ashok Leyland Managing Director & CEO Shenu Agarwal and CALB (HK) Co. CEO Jacky Liu, in the presence of Shom Hinduja, President of Alternative Energy and Sustainability Initiatives at the Hinduja Group.



“A localized battery supply chain is essential for India’s transition to clean mobility,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of Ashok Leyland, calling the partnership “a significant step” towards sustainable transport solutions.



According to Agarwal, the new battery venture will initially target the automotive sector before expanding into areas such as energy storage. Plans also include setting up a Global Centre of Excellence to focus on innovations in battery materials, recycling, management systems, and advanced manufacturing.