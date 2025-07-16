Ashok Leyland Share Price Drops - But Investors Just Got Richer In Shares

On the NSE, the stock dropped from its previous close of Rs 250.90 to open at Rs 125.40, hitting an intraday low of Rs 122.70. At 10:30 AM, the share was trading at Rs 124.35, down 0.88%.



On the BSE, the story was similar. The stock opened at Rs 125.70, touched a high of Rs 125.95 and a low of Rs 122.80, before settling at Rs 124.20, a decline of 1% at the same time stamp.



But despite what the charts show, this isn’t a meltdown or a sign of weakening fundamentals.



Why Did the Ashok Leyland Share Price Drop?

The steep fall is not driven by market sentiment or a sudden sell-off. It is simply the result of Ashok Leyland’s 1:1 bonus share issue, which came into effect on Wednesday.

When a stock turns ex-bonus, its trading price is adjusted to reflect the increase in the number of shares. In Ashok Leyland’s case, shareholders are being awarded one additional share for every share held, effectively doubling the number of outstanding shares. As a result, the stock price is automatically halved to maintain the same total investment value.



No Loss in Value—Only a Price Adjustment

To put it in perspective: After a 1:1 bonus issue, an investor who originally held 20 shares now holds 40 shares. The price per share adjusts accordingly, halving in this case. Despite doubling the number of shares, the total value of their investment remains unchanged. This maintains the investor's overall portfolio value at its original amount post-bonus.



This type of adjustment is purely mathematical and does not affect investor wealth. It also does not signal any deterioration in the company’s business performance or fundamentals.



Record Date, Allotment Timeline, and Trading

The company had earlier announced that the record date for the bonus issue was July 16. That means investors holding the stock at the end of Tuesday’s trading session (July 15) are eligible to receive the bonus shares.



In an exchange filing, Ashok Leyland clarified:

“This is further to our intimation dated July 7, 2025, informing the Shareholders’ approval for issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) new fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs 1/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of the Company.”



The deemed allotment of bonus shares is scheduled for Thursday, July 17, and the bonus shares will be available for trading starting Friday, July 18.



Why the Bonus, and What It Signals

This is Ashok Leyland’s first bonus issue in over a decade. The last one was in 2011. The company announced the latest bonus issue in May 2025, along with its March quarter earnings and a final dividend payout.

