Ashok Leyland Q4 Results FY25: Auto Maker Announces Rs 6.25 Dividend – Check Record Date

Ashok Leyland, one of India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers and a flagship company of the Hinduja Group, has announced a dividend of Rs 6.25 per share for the financial year 2024-25.

The total dividend includes a second interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share declared recently, following an earlier interim payout of ₹2 per share in November 2024. This rewarding move underscores Ashok Leyland’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

“The Board of Directors of the Company have declared two Interim Dividends for the FY 2024-25 (i.e. Rs 2/- per share in November 2024 and Rs 4.25 per share in May 2025) totaling to Rs 6.25 per share on a face value of Rs 1/- each,” the company said in its filing to BSE.

Ashok Leyland Q4 Results: Bonus share issue

In addition to the dividend, the Board has recommended a 1:1 bonus share issue, pending shareholder approval — the company’s first bonus issuance in 14 years, further signaling confidence in future growth prospects.

“The board had approved issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio 1 : 1 i.e. 1 (One) equity shares of Re 1/- each for every 1 (One) full paid-up equity share of ₹ 1/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date, subject to the approval of Shareholders through a postal ballot.

“Given the company’s strong financial performance in the last three years, the Board of Directors has approved a 1:1 bonus share issue. This is on the back of two interim dividends announced for FY25 amounting to 625%, or Rs. 6.25 per share. With our unwavering focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, and thrust in international operations, we are well-positioned for sustained and profitable growth, Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Hinduja Group, said in a statement.

Ashok Leyland in its filing stated that it will inform the “Record Date” for determining the entitlement of the shareholders to receive bonus shares in due course.

Robust financial performance

This dividend reflects Ashok Leyland's strong earnings and robust financial health during a year marked by record-breaking performance. During FY25, the company reported revenues of Rs 38,753 crore, a marginal increase from the previous year, alongside a 9% growth in profit before tax to Rs 4,245 crore. Net profit surged 26% to Rs 3,303 crore, demonstrating the company’s ability to navigate a competitive market while maintaining strong operational efficiency.