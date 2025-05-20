Bonus Buzz: Ashok Leyland Board To Review Share Issue – Check Bonus History, Date, Key Updates

Hinduja Group's flagship company Ashok Leyland, which is known for its commercial vehicles is in all likelihood going to announce a bonus shares issue for its investors, the company said ahead of its fourth quarter results announcement on Tuesday.

The stock price has seen a steady uptick and in the past five days, the stock has gained 5%, while over the last one month, it has delivered a 9% return.

Additionally, the stock has also gained 11% in the past six months and 15% over the last one year.

Ashok Leyland Bonus History

After 14 years, the company is preparing to roll out a bonus issue of shares. The board of directors will meet on May 23, 2025 and they are set to consider the proposal for a bonus share issue, subject to necessary approvals.

The previous bonus which was issued by the firm in 2011 was in a 1:1 ratio.

Ashok Leyland Bonus Issue Announcement

"…we wish to inform you that, at the meeting dated 23rd May 2025, the Board of Directors may consider the proposal for issue of Bonus shares, subject to requisite approvals as required," the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

Ashok Leyland Board Meeting Date

"A Board meeting is proposed to be convened on 23rd May 2025 for considering the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, amongst others," the company added.

Ashok Leyland Trading Window Closed

The company has also closed its trading window for its designated employees as well as insiders since April 1, 2025 and it will remain closed until 48 hours after the results are made public.

Ashok Leyland Dividend Record Date, Payout Date