Asian Stocks Plunge on Inflation Fears; Yields Spike as Oil Hits $107

Asian shares dived on Friday as investor euphoria over tech stocks gave way to inflation fears that saw Treasury yields spike to one-year highs and rising bets on a U.S. rate hike this year.

European stocks are bracing for a much weaker open, with pan-region stock futures down 1%. The Nasdaq futures fell 0.6% while the S&P 500 futures slipped 0.4% after Wall Street vaulted to new heights on a 4% surge in AI darling Nvidia.

Oil prices kept climbing amid the lack of progress to open the Strait of Hormuz, and as U.S. President Donald Trump said China wanted to buy U.S. oil. Attacks on one ship and the seizure of another stoked concerns about energy supplies, with Brent crude futures up 5.7% this week to $107 a barrel.

All eyes are on Beijing where Trump is set to wrap up his two-day state visit on Friday. Having met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the secluded Zhongnanhai leadership compound, Trump said Beijing felt very similar on Iran and wanted the Strait of Hormuz to open.

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"I think the meeting has gone reasonably well so far, with a fairly positive atmosphere overall," said Yue Su, principal economist for China at EIU.

"Strategic stability has improved somewhat, and tail risks have been mildly reduced, which should be seen as a positive sign. But again, this is likely to be a fragile stability that does not eliminate underlying frictions."

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On Friday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2.3% and was set for a weekly loss of 1.8%.

Japan's Nikkei also dropped 1.8% as data showed the country's wholesale inflation accelerated to 4.9% in April, the fastest pace in three years, leaving the Bank of Japan on track to raise interest rates.

South Korea's KOSPI topped 8,000 points for the first time and then crashed, falling by over 5%. China's blue-chip eased 0.6%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.4%.

"President Trump's China visit is ongoing and offering a welcome break from Iran war angst. But that is what we are going right back to," said Padhraic Garvey, regional head of research, Americas at ING.

“The front and centre issue is delivered inflation, which remains troubling from a Treasury market perspective. We maintain a viewpoint centred in an upside test for yields in the weeks ahead.”

TREASURY PAIN

Rising inflation risks driven by the surge in oil prices are weighing on investor appetite for U.S. Treasuries, with a run of soft auctions this week, spanning three-year notes, 10-year notes and 30-year bonds — underscoring the market's fragility.

The latest 30-year bond sale ended at 5.046%, the highest yield for that maturity since August 2007. The higher yield attracted some buyers on Thursday but 30-year Treasury yields were on the march again on Friday, up 5 basis points to 5.067%, the highest since July 2025.

While the long end of the Treasury curve grabbed headlines, borrowing costs are also spiking at the short end. The yield on U.S. two-year notes rose 7 basis points on Friday to 4.065%, the highest since March 2025, while the 10-year yield also climbed 7 bps to 4.528%.

The dollar was set for a 1.3% weekly gain - the most in two months - supported by the lack of progress in the Gulf. Solid U.S. retail sales data also had markets pricing in a 45% probability that the Federal Reserve will have to raise rates this year, even under the new leadership of Kevin Warsh.

The greenback's strength pushed the yen to the weaker side of 158 per dollar and kept traders on alert for further intervention from Tokyo.